Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call to be Held on November 5, 2020

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call to be Held on November 5, 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) (the “Company”) will report third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 results and business outlook on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

Conference Call:

USA Toll Free Number 877-407-8031
International Toll Number 201-689-8031

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

A replay of the call will be available Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET until Friday, December 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET via the telephone details below or via webcast on the Company’s website through February 5, 2021. Replay access information is as follows:

Replay:

USA Toll Free Number 877-481-4010
International Toll Number 919-882-2331
Passcode 38066

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

* This press release contains registered trademarks that are the exclusive property of their respective owners. None of the owners of these trademarks has any responsibility or liability for any information contained in this press release.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267		 TEJAL ENGMAN
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5116
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.