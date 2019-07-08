Breaking News
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call to be Held on August 7, 2019

BETHESDA, Md., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) (the “Company”) will report financial results for the second quarter 2019 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, after the market close.  The Company will hold a conference call and discuss its second quarter 2019 results and its business outlook for the remainder of 2019 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call via telephone at (334) 323-0501.  It is recommended that participants call 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com. A replay of the call will be available Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET until Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET via telephone at (888) 203-1112, passcode number 9819531, or via webcast on the Company’s website through September 6, 2019.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint venture. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands in the operation of properties in over 50 major markets. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

