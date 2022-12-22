BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the fourth year in a row, maintaining its position as a global sustainability leader. Additionally, the Company has been included in the DJSI North America for the sixth consecutive year.

The DJSI World is comprised of corporate leaders in global sustainability across all industries and represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic and environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. The Company was one of only five U.S. real estate companies to make this prestigious list.

“Corporate responsibility is an integral part of Host’s values and business strategy, and we are proud to once again be recognized for our commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility and strong governance practices,” said Mike Lentz, executive vice president of development, design & construction and executive sponsor of Host’s Corporate Responsibility program. “Being named to the DJSI World for the fourth time solidifies Host’s position as a sustainability leader, and recognizes the progress we’ve made toward achieving our 2025 environmental and social targets. In addition, this recognition acknowledges the work we are continuing to do as we build out the roadmap to become a net positive company by 2050.”

This recognition is the capstone to another stand-out year for Host’s corporate responsibility program, including a number of recent ESG milestones:

Introduced the framework for Host’s 2050 CR vision of becoming a net positive company

Added two new LEED-certified properties and one LEED EBOM Gold recertification for a total of nine LEED-certified properties

Increased renewable energy consumption by over 5 times through continued investment in on-site solar photovoltaic and renewable energy purchases

Launched and expanded Host’s diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) program and women’s employee resource group

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) is a family of benchmarks on sustainable business practices, measuring the performance of the world’s largest and leading publicly listed companies in terms of their economic, environmental and social impact. For more information, please visit the DJSI website.

To learn more about the Company’s commitment to corporate responsibility along with our strong results, performance and progress, view the 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report and the Corporate Responsibility pages on the Company website.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 73 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,200 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.