Host Hotels & Resorts Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) World for the First Time and Recognized as Overall Global Sector Leader by GRESB

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), has been named to the DJSI World—which recognizes global sustainability leaders across all industries—and has joined the top 10% of the 2,500 largest and most sustainable companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. In addition, the Company is included in the DJSI North America for the third consecutive year and was named Overall Global Sector Leader by GRESB, achieving the top position in the hotels sector.

“Host’s inclusion on these prestigious lists demonstrates our long-standing commitment to corporate responsibility initiatives and sustainable business practices that drive value for our investors, employees, stakeholders and community,” said Joanne Hamilton, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and leader of Host’s Corporate Responsibility program. “We are especially proud of this year’s results, which have exceeded our science-based targets and reflect an increased focus on social initiatives. This recognition also reflects the great teamwork and collaboration of our employees across the company—it’s this ‘all hands on deck’ approach that will help us continue to be a leader in our industry as demonstrated by our recent green bond offering, which was the first of its kind in the lodging industry, and as we develop our next generation corporate responsibility goals.”

The Company has also achieved GRESB’s Green Star status for the seventh year in a row—the highest possible designation which recognizes outstanding management and implementation of key sustainability issues. The Company continued to maintain its 5 Star Rating—the highest GRESB rating and recognition for being an industry leader.

DJSI and GRESB

Since its launch in 1999, DJSI has become the global standard for measuring and advancing corporate ESG practices. It tracks sustainability leaders based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria and serves as a benchmark for investors.

The GRESB Real Estate Assessment is the leading ESG benchmark for real estate assets and provides data and reporting to institutional investors.

For more information, please visit the DJSI website and GRESB website . Learn more about corporate responsibility at Host Hotels & Resorts. More detail about the Company’s programs and progress will be available in its upcoming Corporate Responsibility Report.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 77 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 48,000 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott®, Ritz-Carlton®, Westin®, Sheraton®, W®, St. Regis®, The Luxury Collection®, Hyatt®, Fairmont®, Hilton®, Swissôtel®, ibis® and Novotel®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com .

* This press release contains registered trademarks that are the exclusive property of their respective owners. None of the owners of these trademarks has any responsibility or liability for any information contained in this press release.

