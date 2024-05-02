BETHESDA, Md., May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust, today provided an updated investor presentation for first quarter 2024 results. The investor presentation can be found on the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at https://www.hosthotels.com/#key-investors-materials.
ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,700 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.
|SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267
|JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
[email protected]
