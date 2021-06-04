Host Hotels & Resorts Provides Updated Investor Presentation for 2021 REITweek Virtual Investor Conference (June 8-10)

BETHESDA, Md., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), today provided an updated investor presentation for the 2021 REITweek Virtual Investor Conference (June 8-10). The investor presentation can be located in the Investor Relations section on the company’s website at https://www.hosthotels.com/investor-relations/investor-presentation.

