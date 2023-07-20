Booming E-Commerce Sector to Boost Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Growth

New York, USA, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR),” Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Information by Offering, by Deployment Model, by End User And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2032. The global hosting infrastructure services market will touch USD 31.8 billion at an 8.80% CAGR by 2032, as per the recent Market Research Future report.

Drivers

Rise in SME’s to Boost Market Growth

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are multiplying quickly as a result of better finance and investments. Small and medium-sized businesses are being supported by governments worldwide through development opportunities and company expansion programs. For instance, the G-20 nations are placing a lot of emphasis on expanding small and medium-sized company possibilities since they aid in the development of the national economy and the creation of new jobs. The G-20 nations are encouraging trade and investment possibilities for small and medium-sized firms as a result.

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure –

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11701

Key Players

Eminent market players profiled in the hosting infrastructure services market report include:

AT&T Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

HPE

Google

NetApp, Inc.

Equinix Inc

GoDaddy Operating Company

LLC

CoreSite

Rackspace Inc.

Opportunities

Booming E-Commerce Sector to offer Robust Opportunities

Due to the widespread use of mobile computers and simple access to the Internet, the e-commerce industry is expanding rapidly. One of the key drivers fuelling the market for hosting infrastructure services is this. Additionally, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) all over the world are using web hosting services to optimize Search Engine Optimization (SEO) strategies, boosting market expansion, as company operations become more digitized.

Scope of the Report – Hosting Infrastructure Services Market:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2032 USD 31.8 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 8.80% Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Server virtualization and infrastructure as service solutions are becoming more and more popular Key Market Dynamics More and more innovative IT business solutions Adoption of cutting-edge services and software





Buy Now Premium Research Report – Get Comprehensive Market Insights.

Restraints and Challenges

Security Concerns to act as Market Restraint

The security concerns related to private cloud deployment, high product cost, limited flexibility, and lack of public awareness may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global hosting infrastructure services market is bifurcated based on offering, deployment model, and end user.

By offering, services will lead the market over the forecast period. Over the next years, it is anticipated that the rising popularity of SaaS, which now domineers the market for the hosting infrastructure services, will change. Platform as a Service & Infrastructure as a Service diversification are now top priorities for hosting infrastructure service providers. To ensure the efficient functioning of services, businesses in particular are focusing to integrate laas hosting in the hybrid IT infrastructures.

By deployment model, cloud will domineer the market over the forecast period. One of the chief factors propelling the market for the cloud host infrastructure service is the rise in global data volumes. The market is growing as a result of consumers using cloud-based technologies more often to improve data security, integrity, & service delivery as well as increased internet usage and smartphone adoption rates throughout the world.

By end user, energy and utilities will spearhead the market over the forecast period. In the energy & utility industries, antiquated technologies that rely on human involvement are being replaced with automated technology. The sector’s rising reliance on hosting infrastructure solutions is also fueled by the rise in popularity of online applications. Demand for networking infrastructure is rising in the energy and utilities industry, which in turn drives demand for the hosting infrastructure services.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages, Charts, Tables, Figures) on Hosting Infrastructure Services Market –

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hosting-infrastructure-services-market-11701

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic fundamentally impacted several areas of our daily life which we had no clue could be influenced in any manner. One of the big trends that occurred as the globe went into lockdown was the ability for offices and organizations all across the world to do business remotely. Regardless of where these were in the globe, businesses permitted their workers to work from home in order to ensure the efficient and effective running of their operations. As businesses embraced them and made their tools and services accessible to staff members worldwide, this led to a spike in demand for the cloud services.

Demand for the streaming services increased during the epidemic since there was no other way to pass the time because outside activities were severely forbidden. Due to the unfavorable circumstances, the need for hosting infrastructure services surged during the pandemic but was not fully satisfied. As constraints are eased and new infrastructure hosting solutions are made available & implemented, this is anticipated to alter in the post-pandemic period.

Ask for Customization – Get a customized version of the report by submitting a customization request.

Regional Analysis

North America to Head Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Growth

This industry will be dominated by the North American market for hosting infrastructure services. North America has a sufficiently advanced infrastructure to facilitate the deployment of the hosting infrastructure services. To strengthen their position on the global market, top suppliers also give top priority to regional expansion, strategic alliances, and the development of original solutions. The North American market is being driven primarily by increased demand for the low-cost cloud infrastructure development and faster network connectivity.

The infrastructure development in North America is sufficient for implementing hosting infrastructure services technologies. In order to increase their market position internationally, prominent suppliers are also concentrating on the creation of unique solutions, strategic partnerships, and regional growth. During the projected period, the BFSI and government sectors are anticipated to dominate the market for hosting infrastructure services.

Related Reports:

Data Center Virtualization Market – The Data Center Virtualization market industry is projected to grow from USD 5.64 Billion in 2023 to USD 20.49 Billion by 2032

CAS9 Technology Market – The CAS9 Technology market industry is projected to grow from USD3.5616 Billion in 2023 to USD 8.386996414 billion by 2032

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market – The Critical Infrastructure Protection market industry is projected to grow from USD 119.83 Billion in 2023 to USD 166.53 Billion by 2032

Browse through more Information And Communications Technology Research Reports.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Also, we are launching “Wantstats” the premier statistics portal for market data in comprehensive charts and stats format, providing forecasts, and regional and segment analysis. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with Wantstats.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)

99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor

New York, NY 10013

United States of America

+1 628 258 0071 (US)

+44 2035 002 764 (UK)

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter