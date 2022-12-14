Restaurant owners can now integrate Hostme’s feature-rich reservation and waitlist management system into their Wix website to help them streamline and manage customer activity.

Logo Logo

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hostme, a leading provider of restaurant management software, today announced it has established a new integration with Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX), a leading global SaaS platform, to create, manage and grow an online presence. Restaurant owners with their websites built on Wix can seamlessly integrate Hostme’s automated restaurant reservation and waitlist management system to help them streamline and manage customer activity.

As diners seek the convenience of online reservations and waitlists, restaurateurs are looking for manageable yet feature-rich solutions to build and manage their online presence. With this partnership, restauranteurs will be able to focus on their business operations and provide exceptional customer experiences.

Hostme’s platform helps restaurants manage their tables, reservations, staff, and waitlist, all in one place. From reservation deposits to comprehensive reports and analytics, Hostme offers all the tools restaurant owners need to run a successful business. Not only does the integration streamline the website creation, but by sharing guest data between the two systems, it enables restaurant owners to accurately record reservations.

“This integration is a game changer for restaurants,” said Evgeny Popov, CEO of Hostme. “Our mission is to be an ally to the hospitality industry, and this proves our commitment to empower restaurants and to bring the best and latest technologies to them. With this integration, restaurant owners are empowered to have full control over their online presence.”

“We are always working to provide our users with a variety of convenient and innovative solutions tailored to their business needs,” said Billy Kovalsky, Head of Wix App Market. “We’re happy to be integrating with Hostme to provide Wix Restaurant users with a solution to help manage their reservations and waitlists easily. Through this integration, we can help restaurant owners remain competitive, provide quality service to more customers, and ultimately grow their revenues.”

The integration is available to global Wix Restaurant users through the Wix App Market. For more information, click here.

About Hostme

Hostme is a world-class restaurant reservation and waitlist management system. Trusted by over 4,000 establishments worldwide, Hostme enables restaurants to take ownership of their online reservations and waitlists and heighten their guest experience. Offering an innovative solution and superior support, Hostme is the restaurant partner of choice dedicated to their customers’ success.

Contact Information:

Mary Fabro

COO

mary.fabro@hostmeapp.com

703 953 0999

Related Images

Image 1: Logo

Hostme Logo

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment