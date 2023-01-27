Rise in product demand from healthcare and packaging industries in Asia Pacific is augmenting market expansion
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global hot melt adhesives market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2022 and 2031, according to the market outlook by TMR.
Ethylene vinyl acetate, or EVA hot melt adhesive refers to a copolymer adhesive that finds application in a wide range of end-use industries, such as paper, automotive, assembly, and packaging. This can be ascribed to several properties, such as strong mechanical strength, outstanding adhesion, superior flexibility, and paraffin solubility, of EVA hot melt adhesives. Moreover, these products are gaining traction owing to their cost-effective nature and ability to work at a broad range of service temperatures, such as from −22°F to 176°F. As per the TMR research report, the EVA product segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
Download a sample copy of the report (please prefer the corporate mail ID to get the highest priority) – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=8488
Key Findings
- Hot melt adhesives are utilized in a wide range of packaging applications, such as corrugated waxed board, case sealing, carton sealing of standard bleached sulfate (SBS), tray forming, container labeling, and heat sealing. They also find application in packaging and converter applications. Water-based adhesives are being increasingly replaced by these adhesives owing to their advantages in terms of water resistance and set time. The e-commerce industry is expanding at a rapid pace due to increase in disposable income of people and rise in trend of online shopping in developing countries, such as India and China. This factor is expected to boost the demand for advanced packaging solutions, which in turn, is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the global market in the next few years.
- Hot melt adhesives find application in the manufacturing of various disposable non-woven hygiene products, such as hospital bed pads, surgical drapes, feminine care products, baby diapers (nappies), medical dressings, and adult incontinence products. Thus, increase in adoption of non-woven hygiene products in the healthcare industry is likely to create substantial growth prospects in the market during the forecast period. Usage of hot melt adhesives is increasing across the globe over other alternatives owing to their advantages, such as cost-effectiveness and high resistance to solvents and acids. Demand for hot melt adhesives is projected to surge in the next few years as the need for hygiene products increases due to rise in aging population and technological advancements in medical procedures.
Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Growth Drivers
- Growing consumer inclination toward consumption of ready-to-eat products is likely to drive market demand
- Rise in demand from construction and packaging industries is bolstering market development
- Increase in usage of disposable non-woven products in the healthcare industry is expected to fuel industry growth
Buy this Premium Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=8488<ype=S
Regional Analysis
- Players are anticipated to gain significant business avenues in Asia Pacific during the forecast period, owing to fast-growing end-use industries, such as healthcare and packaging
- Europe and North America are likely to maintain prominent positions and offer lucrative opportunities in the next few years, owing to the implementation of stringent government regulations regarding usage of materials with high volatile organic compound content
Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Competition Landscape
- Companies are investing in R&D projects focused on the development of environmentally friendly products
- Players are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches in order to strengthen their position in the market
Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Key Players
- Henkel AG & Company KGaA
- H.B. Fuller Company
- Arkema
- 3M
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Hexcel Corporation
- Jowat SE
- Sika AG
- DowDupont
- Beardow Adams
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- REXtac, LLC
- Heartland Adhesives LLC
- Tex Year Industries Inc.
- Toyobo Co., Ltd.
Request for Customization – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=8488
Hot Melt Adhesives Market Segmentation
Product
- Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
- Polyolefins
- Amorphous Polyolefin
- Metallocene Polyolefin
- Polyamides
- Polyurethanes
- Styrene Block Copolymers
- Others (including Polycarbonate and Polycaprolactone)
Application
- Packaging
- Construction
- Automotive
- Non-woven/Hygiene
- Furniture
- Footwear
- Book and Paper Binding
- Electronics
- Others (including Textiles and DIY)
Regions Covered
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.
Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact Us
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
- Online Grocery Delivery Services Market is Expected to Grow from $286 Billion in 2021 to $2,159 Billion in 2030, Expanding at a CAGR of over 26% in Retail Sector - January 27, 2023
- VERB’s MARKET.live Partners with United Inventors Association to Create Original Shoppable Livestream Programming Featuring Women Inventors - January 27, 2023
- New to The Street TV / Newsmax TV Announces its Four Corporate Interviews on Episode #431, Airing Saturday, January 28, 2023, 3:30 PM ET - January 27, 2023