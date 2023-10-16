The hot runner temperature controller industry is anticipated to expand due to a spike in the popularity of plastic injection molding in multiple end-use sectors during the forecast period. The increased emphasis on decreasing plastic waste is also driving up consumer demand for hot runner temperature controllers.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The worldwide hot runner temperature controller market is expected to expand at a 7.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 , reaching US$ 1.3 billion by the end of 2031. The hot runner temperature controller market plays a pivotal role in the injection molding industry by ensuring precise and consistent heating of molds and maintaining optimal temperatures.

Hot runner systems enhance production efficiency, reduce material wastage, and improve the overall quality of molded products. These controllers are vital in various sectors, including automotive, packaging, electronics, and healthcare, where high-quality molded components are critical.

Market trends indicate a growing demand for energy-efficient and technologically advanced hot runner temperature controllers. Manufacturers are focusing on innovations such as digital control interfaces, IoT integration, and predictive maintenance capabilities to enhance user experience and operational efficiency. There is an increasing emphasis on sustainability, with the development of controllers that reduce energy consumption and minimize environmental impact.

The hot runner temperature controller market is expected to witness continuous growth due to the expanding injection molding sector and the ongoing need for efficient and cost-effective manufacturing solutions.

Competitive Landscape

The hot runner temperature controller market showcases fierce competition with major players like EMI Corporation, EWIKON Heißkanalsysteme GmbH, Gammaflux L.P., GÜNTHER Heisskanaltechnik GmbH, Hillenbrand, Inc. (Mold-Masters), Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., INglass S.p.A., Meusburger Georg GmbH & Co KG, Seiki Corporation, and YUDO Holdings Co., Ltd. leading the industry.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The worldwide industry was valued at US$ 660.3 million in 2022.

In 2022, the 12 – 48 Zones segment held a market share of 40%.

The market in North America is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% until 2031.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8% until 2031.

Asia Pacific accounted for 34% of the global market in 2022.

Global Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market- Key Drivers and Trends

Demand for plastic products across various industries, including automotive, packaging, and electronics, is rising. This aspect fuels the need for efficient and precise hot runner temperature controllers, driving the market growth.

Energy efficiency is a key driver. Energy-efficient hot runner temperature controllers not only reduce operational costs but also align with global sustainability initiatives, fostering their adoption in manufacturing processes.

Industries demand customized hot runner solutions tailored to specific production requirements. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to create flexible, customizable controllers, allowing for diverse applications and complex molding tasks.

Predictive maintenance features, enabled by data analytics and IoT integration, are gaining prominence. These capabilities ensure minimal downtime, reduce maintenance costs, and enhance the overall lifespan of hot runner systems.

The adoption of hot runner technology is increasing in emerging economies, driven by industrialization and the growing need for high-quality plastic products. As manufacturing sectors expand in regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America, the demand for hot runner temperature controllers is on the rise.

Regional Landscape of the Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market

North America, particularly the United States, is a significant market for hot runner temperature controllers. The region boasts a diverse industrial base, including automotive, aerospace, and consumer goods manufacturing.

Technological innovation and a focus on energy efficiency drive the market in this region. Stringent regulations and safety standards also contribute to the demand for advanced temperature control solutions.

European countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy have a well-established manufacturing sector. The demand for hot runner temperature controllers is driven by the automotive, packaging, and aerospace industries. Europe’s focus on sustainability and energy efficiency encourages the adoption of advanced and eco-friendly temperature control technologies.

The Asia-Pacific region, including China, Japan, and South Korea, is experiencing rapid growth in manufacturing industries. As industrialization and urbanization continue to expand, the demand for hot runner temperature controllers is on the rise. The region’s cost-effective production capabilities and growing consumer electronics market further fuel the market.

The market is driven by demands for precision and efficiency in plastic molding processes, prompting companies to invest in cutting-edge technologies and offer tailored solutions.

Günther debuted blueMaster, an innovative hot runner temperature controller and a customized hot runner created exclusively for the Babyplast family of molding devices, at K 2022 in December 2022.

Günther introduced blueMaster Pro, its latest Hot Runner Temperature Controller, in November 2022. For regulating circuits that span 6 to 24, GÜNTHER hot technology delivers superior control qualities and extensive connection.

Key Segments Covered

By Control Zone

Up to 12 Zones

12 – 48 Zones

48 – 72 Zones

72 – 108 Zones

108 – 144 Zones

144 – 180 Zones

180 – 216 Zones

Above 216 Zones

By Temperature

Below 100°C

100-200°C

200-300°C

300-400°C

Above 400°C

By Price

High

Medium

Low

By End-Use

Aerospace

Automotive

Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others (Consumer Goods, Packaging, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

