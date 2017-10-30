HOTEL Day Invitation – December 5th, 8am, Krystal Grand Suites, Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe, S.A.B. Of C.V. (BMV:HOTEL) (“HOTEL” or “the Company”), one of the leading companies in the hotel industry in Mexico, will host the HOTEL day at the Krystal Grand Suites, where management will talk about the Company and host a Q&A session followed by a tour. The invitation is for Tuesday December 5th at 8:00am in Mexico City at Insurgentes Sur 1991. For more information please visit gsf-hotels.com/investors

Contact Information

Enrique Martínez Guerrero

CFO

+52 55 5261 0800

Maximilian Zimmermann

IR Director

+52 55 5261 4508