Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Hotel Ugly: Promotes New Release

Hotel Ugly: Promotes New Release

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Houston, TX, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Music has long been seen as the ultimate form of self expression. Hotel Ugly’s new release proves just that. Every aspect from the writing to the producing the end goal of performing, every detail is an insider glance into the world of the artist. With their hit song, “Shut Up My Mom is Calling,”, Hotel Ugly encourages you to explore their world through music that has taken the world by storm. 

Hotel Ugly has an array of different talents in their arsenal. By encompassing all that makes up the music industry, they’re considered a full stock band. By including supreme audio mixing with stellar vocals, Hotel Ugly has all the essentials in order to thrive. A harmonic blend of talents together, they are packed with a unique and distinct sound. Through their music, they hope to transcend the boundaries between pop and indie. Blending the two together is Hotel Ugly’s secret to musical success. Their signature sounds are made apparent when you listen to their debut EP.  

Taking the first step into the music industry, Hotel Ugly released an EP titled “The Ugly EP”, which features the soon to be hit song titled “Shut Up My Mom’s Calling”. Upon release, the song began to make rounds on social media. Featured in numerous TikToks, the song gave Hotel Ugly the platform in order to take over the indie music scene of Houston. As the song gained in popularity, people began to notice the obvious talents of Hotel Ugly. Crafted with dedication and passion for music in mind, “Shut Up My Mom’s Calling” soon proved to be Hotel Ugly’s standout song. With seven million streams on Spotify, the world began to take note of the Houston local’s obvious talent.  

Since “Shut Up My Mom’s Calling,” Hotel Ugly has enjoyed much success. As a Houston-based band, they’ve toured all over Texas. Enriching the lives of new fans county wide, the traction made in Texas has proven fruitful to their success. Touring in places like San Marcos, San Antonia, and Dallas just to name a few, they’re showing a new side to the indie music scene. Serving as a catalyst for indie music, Hotel Ugly continues to grow within the industry.

Realizing the importance of audience identification, Hotel Ugly has branched their support to the community. Specifically the mental health community, they’ve partnered with the Greater Houston Chapter of Mental Health of America to increase awareness. Setting up a GoFundMe, they’ve elevated the level of awareness amongst their fans. Proving that they are just as much about giving back as receiving, Hotel Ugly utilizes their platform for the greater good.

On top of their contribution to the mental health community, Hotel Ugly is also set to release a debut album. A full fledged album, this will prove to be a cumulative work for Hotel Ugly. Taking elements of what made “Shut Up My Mom’s Calling,” the success it is; this will give fans new content to enjoy. As they continue to grow, Hotel Ugly proves that there is no limit when you are dedicated to your craft. As they continue to enjoy musical success, there is no doubt that their work will garner radio plays in the future. 

Hotel Ugly is a prime example of what can happen with dreams and hard work. By utilizing both of their skills, they’ve cultivated a success story through music. Their EP being just a sliver of their potential, Hotel Ugly has their sights set for bigger things. Currently, fans are anticipating the drop of their single “The Ballad of Eddie Jabuley”, which drops June fourth. But no matter where the road to success takes them, Hotel Ugly remains as true blue Houston natives.

Photo Available

Contact:
Hotel Ugly
[email protected]

https://hotelugly.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.