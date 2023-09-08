The Avon Company is a leading social selling beauty company in North America.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, today announced a service provider partnership with The Avon Company, a leading social selling beauty company in North America, with Independent Sales Representatives throughout the U.S. and Canada. The Avon Company is part of the LG H&H family, the #1 consumer goods company in Korea.

The affiliate partnership includes discount hotels for all Avon Associates and Representatives. HotelPlanner will also provide group accommodations support for Avon’s Events.

Now in its 137th year in business, The Avon Company’s portfolio includes award-winning skincare, color cosmetics, fragrance, personal care, and health & wellness products featuring brands such as ANEW, Skin So Soft, belif, CHI, and The Face Shop, Physiogel, as well as Daily Essentials home products, fashion, and accessories. The Avon Company has a 137-year history of empowering women through economic opportunity, and supporting causes that matter most to women. Avon philanthropy has contributed more than $800 million to breast cancer and other important causes.

“Joining the HotelPlanner affiliate network is another brilliant way to expand our benefits of association, as we continue to grow and build our business in the U.S. and Canada,” said Liza Maldonado, Head of Direct Selling at The Avon Company. “With HotelPlanner, our Independent Sales Representatives will now have access to deep discounts on hotels and alternative accommodations globally as an additional perk.”

“We’re excited to partner with The Avon Company for two reasons: we share the companies long-standing commitment to empowering women through economic opportunity and entrepreneurship, and we also love partnering with companies that are always innovating and expanding. We welcome all Avon Representatives and Associates to the HotelPlanner family!” says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO, HotelPlanner.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com. Lucid Travel, the company’s most recent acquisition focuses on sports team travel and events. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com/

About The Avon Company

The Avon Company is a leading social selling beauty company in North America, with Independent Sales Representatives throughout the United States and Canada. Avon’s portfolio includes award-winning skincare, color cosmetics, fragrance, personal care, and health and wellness products featuring brands such as ANEW, Skin So Soft, belif, CHI, and The Face Shop, as well as home essentials, fashion and accessories. Avon has a 137-year history of empowering women through economic opportunity, and supporting the causes that matter most to women. Avon philanthropy has contributed over $800 million to breast cancer and other important causes. Learn more about Avon and its products at www.avon.com.

