LONDON, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform, today announced four new brand sponsorships for British professional tennis players Dan Evans and Arthur Fery; Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor; and Hungarian player Márton Fucsovics. All four players are partnering with HotelPlanner to help promote the brand on and off the court as the company expands across Europe.

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, 33, is the current No.2 player in the British men’s division and was an integral part of the GB Davis Cup winning team in 2015, considered the ‘World Cup’ of tennis. Since becoming a pro player in 2008, Evans has achieved a career high ranking of ATP No. 22 in singles and world ranking of No. 52 in doubles. He has won 23 singles titles across his career: 1 ATP 250 event, 9 ITF Challengers and 13 ITF Futures. Most recently, Dan Evans won the Citi Open, his first ATP 500 title. Importantly, Evans has recorded 10 wins in his career vs. players ranked inside the world’s top 10 including a win against No. 1 ranked Novak Djokovic at the 2021 Monte Carlo Rolex Masters event.

“I’m proud to wear the HotelPlanner logo during my matches to represent such a terrific brand that has deep sports travel expertise. This is a unique opportunity to promote the unmatched services HotelPlanner delivers across the globe to support the hospitality needs of pro athletes, teams and leagues,” says Dan Evans.

Arthur Fery

Arthur Fery, 21, is the current No.14 in the British men’s division. Fery was ranked the No. 1 NCAA men’s tennis player as a sophomore at Stanford University, where he led his team to the NCAA championship quarter finals. Since turning pro in 2019, he has achieved a career high of No. 385 in the world in July 2023. He has won 6 ITF titles and was recently awarded his first Main Draw wildcard at this year’s Wimbledon championships. Arthur Fery shows tremendous promise for a young player.

“I’m grateful to HotelPlanner for this sponsorship and humbled by the honor so early in my career. Younger athletes like me wish to partner with brands that reflect their values and commitment to excellence. I found that with HotelPlanner,” says Arthur Fery.

Tallon Griekspoor

Tallon Griekspoor is currently ranked No. 24 in ATP Tour global rankings, shortly after reaching his biggest career final at a 500-level tournament in Washington. Griekspoor started 6-0 in 2023, advancing to his first ATP Tour final and winner his first title at Pune, before beating van de Zandschulp to reach his first Grand Slam 3R at Australian Open. Griekspoor earned his personal best 27 tour-level wins in 2023 and played well on home soil at Rotterdam and won his second ATP Tour title. In 2022, Griekspoor posted wins over Paul and Kukushkin to help The Netherlands qualify for the Davis Cup Finals knock-out stage. Griekspoor has four Top 20 wins from a set down in Rotterdam, defeating No. 13 Wawrinka in 2018, No. 11 Khachanov in 2019, No. 14 Karatsev in 2022, and No. 17 Zverev in 2023. Lastly, Griekspoor went 8-0 in finals and 42-7 overall on ATP Challenger Tour in 2021, setting the single-season record for most titles and ending his season with 25 straight wins.

“Thank you to my new sponsor HotelPlanner – a global leader in providing pro athletes with the best accommodations while on tour. It will be my honor to promote the HotelPlanner brand wherever my tennis career takes me. HotelPlanner has got me covered, says Tallon Griekspoor.

Márton Fucsovics

Márton Fucsovics, 31, is ranked No. 57 in ATP Tour global rankings. Fucsovics achieved a career-high ranking of No. 31 in 2019 and became the highest-ranking Hungarian since No. 29 Taroczy in 1983. Fucsovics defeated two-time defending champion Wawrinka en route to his first ATP Tour title at 2018 Geneva, becoming the first Hungarian champion since Taroczy at 1982 Hilversum. Fucsovics rallied for a 5-set win over No. 7 Rublev at 2021 Wimbledon to become the first men’s quarter-finalize from Hungary at that event since Asboth in 1948. Fucsovics advanced to Grand Slam 4R on three other occasions, beating No. 5 Medvedev en route to 2020 Roland Garros 4R and to end 0-14 start to career vs. Top 10. Fucsovics became the World No. 1 junior after capturing the 2010 Wimbledon boys’ singles title without dropping a set.

“With all my tournament travel across the globe each year, I’m thrilled to partner with HotelPlanner as my hotel and accommodations partner,” says Márton Fucsovics. “Thank you so much for the opportunity to represent HotelPlanner wherever my tennis career takes me.”

“We couldn’t be happier to sponsor and be represented by Dan Evans, Arthur Fery, Tallon Griekspoor, and Márton Fucsovics – truly gifted tennis players on the court and exceptional men off the court. HotelPlanner is proud to back British, Dutch, and Hungarian tennis to showcase our brand to our growing European consumer base who shares our love of the game,” says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO, HotelPlanner.

Tim resides in London and was instrumental in spearheading these sponsorships.

Other recent UK-based HotelPlanner brand sponsorships include deals with the UK Bees Hockey Club and the UK Manchester Storm Hockey Club. In recent months, HotelPlanner was also the exclusive hotel provider for World Table Tennis ‘Singapore Smash’ tournament. The company has also had an ongoing brand ambassadorship deal with American pro tennis player John Isner, the all-time leader in aces, who just announced his retirement.

