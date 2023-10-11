This partnership expands HotelPlanner’s footprint in the national team circuit, which includes US Figure Skating, USA Bobsled/Skeleton, USA Archery, USA Boxing, USA Judo, USA Pickleball, USA Triathlon, and US Speedskating.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a service provider partnership with USA Lacrosse, the governing body for the sport of lacrosse in the United States. HotelPlanner will offer discounted hotel solutions for teams and fans to attend tournaments and to the entire USA Lacrosse organization for personal travel.

USA Lacrosse, headquartered in Sparks, MD, provides national leadership, structure, and resources to fuel the sport’s growth and enrich the experience of more than 2 million participants. USA Lacrosse also serves as home to the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame and the National Team Training Center. Through leadership, innovative educational programs and services and a commitment to the intelligent and responsible growth of the game, USA Lacrosse creates opportunities for all to experience and participate safely.

USA Lacrosse sets the gold standard for wins, having won a record 34 of 41 World Lacrosse field championships since 1967. The U.S. is the current reigning champ in all four full-field disciplines and the U.S. men’s box team has won five bronze medals.

“The nationwide growth of lacrosse creates so many opportunities to play and experience the game year-round. Many of our players, their families, and fans regularly travel to compete in tournaments and attend games. We are excited to partner with HotelPlanner on a discounted accommodations solution for our fans and USA Lacrosse members,” says Marc Riccio, CEO, USA Lacrosse.

“As our country’s oldest sport and one of the fastest growing, lacrosse plays a unique role in American sports, especially youth sports. We are pleased to welcome the entire USA Lacrosse organization to the HotelPlanner family,” says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO, HotelPlanner.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; and its most recent acquisition Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com/.

About USA Lacrosse

USA Lacrosse, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, is a Recognized Sport Organization of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. As the governing body of men’s and women’s lacrosse in the United States, USA Lacrosse leads the U.S. National Teams Program and establishes universal standards. With more than 400,000 members across the country, USA Lacrosse unites the community of players, coaches, officials, parents, and program leaders. Working together, we inspire participation, enrich the athlete experience, and support the growth of the sport.

