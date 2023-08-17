The inaugural VKind experience is a fully-immersive cultural and culinary experience at The Magic Box in Los Angeles from November 11 – 12 with celebrity influencers in attendance

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a service provider partnership with The Vkind Experience to be the exclusive hotel provider and sponsor for their inaugural event in Los Angeles from November 11-12, 2023.

The Vkind Experience, founded by Star Simmons, is an immersive experience dedicated to the future of plant-based food and vegan living. The event will be held in The Magic Box in Los Angeles from November 11-12. With eleven different culinary experiences dedicated to different cultures around the world, the Vkind mission is to inspire, educate, and empower omnivores, vegans, and everyone in between.

“We’re excited to support such a creative and innovative event as the exclusive hotel provider to offer a discounted hotel booking platform for all Vkind Experience guests,” says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO, HotelPlanner. “We hope to expand this partnership in the coming years as the Vkind Experience grows in prominence and prestige.”

“We’re proud to partner with HotelPlanner to offer guests a selection of discounted accommodations that are close to the VKX venue and plant-based dining options. When guest book their hotels through the HotelPlanner page , Vkind will earn a small commission on your booking, which goes directly back to supporting our mission to create positive change in the world,” says Star Simmons, Vkind Founder.

About The Vkind Experience

The Vkind Experience (VKX) is a new immersive event that takes visitors on a plant-based journey of culinary magic through all seven continents in eleven themed experiential spaces during one epic, sensory event. The event combines the VegEconomy and plant-based ecosystem with culinary delights from around the world, along with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, audio-visual, and extended-reality technologies so guests can engage all the senses as they explore the plant-based future.

Learn more at https://www.vkindexperience.com/

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking engine that serves all traveler hotel needs from a single platform. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s top providers of individual, group, and corporate travel bookings, specializing in unique “Closed User Group” discount rates. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest Online Travel Agencies, well-known hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sports franchises, universities and government agencies.

Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com