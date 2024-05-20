This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organizations as they join forces to elevate the player experience and accommodations for participants in WSGP events. The partnership will extend across all properties (World Series of Golf, Golf Aces, and Click It Golf)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a strategic partnership with World Series of Golf Properties (WSGP), an innovative, patented golf tournament format that combines golf skill and poker savvy.

As a premier destination for golf enthusiasts, WSGP provides unparalleled golf experiences at top-tier courses worldwide. With this partnership, WSGP aims to enhance the overall event experience for players by offering seamless access to premium lodging through HotelPlanner’s extensive network of hotels, resorts, and alternative accommodations.

Through this collaboration, participants in WSGP events will benefit from:

1. Exclusive Hotel Deals: Access to discounted rates and special offers at select hotels and resorts near tournament venues, ensuring affordability and convenience for players and attendees.

2. Streamlined Booking Process: A user-friendly platform for booking accommodations, with personalized support from HotelPlanner’s team of experts to assist with group and individual reservations and special requests.

3. Enhanced Event Experience: Seamless integration of lodging arrangements with tournament registration, providing a cohesive and stress-free experience for players from start to finish.

To explore hotel accommodations for WSGP events, visit clickitgolf.hotelplanner.com or worldseriesofgolf.hotelplanner.com

“We are excited to partner with HotelPlanner to enhance further the experience for participants in our events and golf enthusiasts in our ecosystem,” says Robert Davidman, CEO of World Series of Golf Properties. “By leveraging HotelPlanner’s expertise in group and individual accommodations and event management, we can ensure that players have access to exceptional lodging options and seamless booking experiences, allowing them to focus on enjoying the game.”

“We are thrilled to partner with World Series of Golf Properties to enhance the accommodations and overall experience for participants in their events,” says Ben Knosby, Vice President-Sports at HotelPlanner. “Our mission is to simplify the group travel and event planning process, and we look forward to leveraging our expertise to support the success of WSGP tournaments and golf leisure travel.”

The partnership between World Series of Golf Properties and HotelPlanner reflects a shared commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and fostering growth within the golfing community. By combining their strengths and resources, both organizations are poised to set a new standard for excellence in golf event management and player accommodations.

About WSGP

For more information about World Series of Golf Properties and upcoming events, visit www.wsg.golf & www.clickitgolf.com

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media. Learn more here.

