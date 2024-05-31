This partnership expands the company’s reach by collaborating with a leading U.S. youth basketball tournament, attracting more than 65,000 players and 12,000 coaches over 42 events annually.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a new partnership with Big Shots, a nationally recognized youth basketball tournament series spanning the United States.

Big Shots basketball tournaments are a competitive outlet for young athletes. Organized by Big Shots Basketball, these events provide a platform for players of various age groups (often categorized by 12U, 14U, 17U, etc.) to showcase their skills and compete against talented peers in a fun and engaging environment. Tournaments are designed to be challenging, fostering teamwork and growth for players of all skill levels. Big Shots Basketball offers tournaments across the United States, providing nationwide participation and recognition opportunities.

These events aren’t just about competition—they can be a stepping stone for aspiring players. They often attract college scouts and offer athletes a golden opportunity to showcase their talents and potentially be noticed by potential college programs, igniting their dreams of scholarships and a long-term athletic career.

“We’re excited to partner with HotelPlanner to provide our young athletes and their families with convenient and affordable accommodation options for Big Shots Basketball Tournaments,” says Jeff Schneider, Big Shots CEO. “HotelPlanner’s extensive network of hotels will ensure our participants have a comfortable and hassle-free experience throughout the event.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome BigShots to the HotelPlanner family. This collaboration isn’t just about great deals on hotels; it’s about embracing the go-getter spirit BigShots embodies,” says Tim Hentschel, CEO of HotelPlanner. “Together, we can inspire the next generation to dream big, chase adventure, and see the world – all while providing them with comfortable and affordable places to rest along the way.”

