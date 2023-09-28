This partnership expands HotelPlanner’s footprint in the Team USA circuit, which also includes US Figure Skating, USA Bobsled/Skeleton, USA Archery, USA Boxing, USA Judo, USA Lacrosse, USA Pickleball, and USA Triathlon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a service provider partnership with US Speedskating, the governing body for the sport of speedskating in the United States. HotelPlanner will offer discounted hotel solutions to attend events and for personal travel to the entire US speedskating organization and their fans.

US Speedskating, based in Kearns Utah, have won 91 Olympic medals, making it one of the most successful sports in U.S. Olympic history. The organization sets the stage for success by providing support, from local clubs to Olympic teams, and nurtures an atmosphere that encourages growth in the speed skating community.

There are three disciplines of speed skating: long track, short track, and inline speed skating. Long track is done on a 400m ice oval typically in a time-trial format where two skaters go head-to-head. A Mass Start has more than 15 skaters on the line. In the U.S. there are only six long track ovals in Anchorage, Salt Lake City, Butte Montana, Roseville Minnesota, Milwaukee, and Lake Placid. Short track speed skating is raced on a 111m iced track, just like hockey players. In the U.S., there are 37 states with ice rinks hosting short track clubs. Lastly, inline speed skating, which doesn’t fall under US Speedskating guidance, is done off the ice and can be done anywhere indoors or outdoors.

“We’re pleased to partner with HotelPlanner to provide discount accommodations and group travel expertise to our entire organization, including athletes, their families, and the fans,” says Ted Morris, Executive Director, US Speedskating.

“We love partnering with large athletic organizations because they bring athletes and families together. Likewise, HotelPlanner is in the business of bringing people together. To the entire US Speedskating organization, welcome to the HotelPlanner family,” says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO, HotelPlanner.

There are more than 60 ice speed skating clubs in the U.S. to join. Find a Club near you.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; and its most recent acquisition Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com/.

About US Speedskating

US Speedskating athletes have won 91 Olympic medals, making it one of the most successful sports in U.S. Olympic history. The organization sets the stage for success by providing support, from local clubs to Olympic teams, and nurtures an atmosphere that encourages growth in the speed skating community. USS is recognized as the governing body for the sport of speed skating in the United States and is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, on Facebook and at www.usspeedskating.org.

