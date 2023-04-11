Partnership expands upon HotelPlanner’s growing European footprint as the travel & hospitality sector continues to rebound across Europe.

LONDON, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HotelPlanner, one of the world’s largest providers of individual, group and corporate hotel bookings, today announced a service provider partnership with Welcome to Yorkshire, the tourism agency for the UK’s largest county, as their preferred hotel provider for inbound travelers and local visitors.

Yorkshire is England’s largest county with a population bigger than Scotland, and is made up of four counties: North Yorkshire, East Riding of Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire. These areas cover a large chunk of the North of England, and are home to roughly 5.8 million people. There are now eight cities in Yorkshire including York, Leeds, Sheffield, Hull, Bradford, Ripon, Wakefield and Doncaster. Popular areas with visitors include: the Yorkshire Dales, the North York Moors, and the beautiful Yorkshire Coast which stretches 45 miles of beaches, cliffs and charming seaside towns.

Tourism is worth more than £9 billion to the Yorkshire economy and employs more than 224,000 among the 5.8 million residents. Headquartered in York, Welcome to Yorkshire has created a fresh, dynamic view of the UK’s largest county with its innovative marketing and PR campaigns, which has garnered fans of Yorkshire from across the globe. The organisation achieved in excess of £100 million in media coverage worldwide and has received accolades including the World Travel Award for World’s Leading Marketing Campaign.

Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO, HotelPlanner, said, “Welcome to Yorkshire deserves great credit for making the iconic region one of the most desired tourism destinations for Brits and Europeans alike. We’re excited to partner with such a forward-thinking tourism agency as their preferred hotel provider for all inbound travelers and local visitors.”

Robin Scott, Director, Welcome to Yorkshire said, “The Yorkshire region boasts a wide variety of charming hotels and alternative accommodations to host the thousands of visitors we receive each year. Our partnership with HotelPlanner greatly expands our organization’s reach to the global travel & tourism market, whilst offering a seamless hotel booking engine for all types of travelers and accommodations.”

About Welcome to Yorkshire

Welcome to Yorkshire promotes the UK’s largest county as a contemporary destination. Yorkshire.com (International) Ltd has been doing business as “Welcome to Yorkshire” since September 2022, from headquarters in York. Yorkshire is a contemporary destination which hasn’t neglected its roots. Welcome to Yorkshire has created a fresh, dynamic view of the UK’s largest county with its innovative marketing and PR campaigns, which have garnered fans of Yorkshire from across the globe.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence and a 24/7 gig economy-based reservations and customer service network, to quickly and seamlessly serve all traveller hotel & accommodation needs from a single platform.

HotelPlanner is one of the world’s top providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings, specializing in unique “Closed User Group” discount rates. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest Online Travel Agencies, well-known hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sports franchises, universities and government agencies.

