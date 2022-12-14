Public voting has closed and the award winner has been chosen

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hotels for Trial, a comprehensive hotel booking service provider for traveling litigation teams, today announces the winner of its Litigation Support Person of the Year Award.

This year’s winner is Wendy Belcher, senior paralegal at Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Wendy and one guest will receive a two-night luxury hotel stay at a domestic city of their choice along with a $250 food and beverage or spa credit. This award is an opportunity to recognize and share the story of someone nominated in honor of that person’s tireless work supporting the firm’s litigation matters. Wendy is responsible for planning multiple and back to back complex arbitrations and trials for the firm. She works tirelessly to ensure the teams are set up for success, never compromising her standards. Wendy leads a young support staff providing mentorship and guidance along the way. She deserves this award and to be pampered by a luxury hotel!

“We are proud to announce the winner of our inaugural Litigation Support Person of the Year Award. This award is meant to give back to litigation professionals who work tirelessly and truly show their dedication for this industry, the firm and their clients,” says Ryan Spear, president of Hotels for Trial. “It was a rewarding experience learning the stories of this year’s nominees, and we are proud to have personally worked with many of the nominees.”

We would also like to congratulate all of the finalists who were nominated including David Gerkin, DTS paralegal manager at Baker Botts LLP; Tim McGowan, global endpoint platform analyst II at Latham & Watkins LLP; Margaret DeCotret, project manager at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC; Daniel Rooney, paralegal at Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP; and Julie Ruse, trial tech support at Cooley LLP.

Hotels for Trial works directly with litigation support professionals every day, harnessing over 25 years of travel experience in hotel sales and operations to secure the best accommodations and contracting terms for trial stays and war room setup. Hotels for Trial saves firms countless hours and comes at no cost to the client.

To learn more about the award, click here.

Hotels for Trial is a one-stop shop for traveling litigation teams. Hotels for Trial's service team harnesses over 25 years of travel experience in hotel sales and operations. Through its expertise and strategic partnerships, the agency ensures its clients secure the best accommodations and contracting terms for trial stays and setup for war rooms. The agency's seasoned team is staffed with hotel negotiation experts that have worked on hundreds of trials and litigation matters around the world.

