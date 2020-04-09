Breaking News
Hotels Nationwide Offer Greatly Reduced Rates for Traveling Nurses, Doctors and Healthcare Workers Battling COVID-19

Stonebridge Companies’ portfolio of hotels remains open to serve front line workers amid Coronavirus crisis in the United States

Denver, Colorado, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hotels across the country are ramping up operations to serve frontline healthcare workers needing accommodations while caring for COVID-19 patients. 

 

Special rates are available for traveling nurses, doctors and any other healthcare professionals at many hotel properties from coast to coast.  Properties offering deeply discounted rates include Hilton, Marriott, IHG and Hyatt brands.  Hotels offer extended stay as well as short term accommodations.

 

To make a reservation at any hotel, guests are urged to contact the hotels listed below directly, or use the special rate links provided to book online.

 

 

Alaska

TownePlace Suites Anchorage Midtown

 

California

DoubleTree San Francisco Airport North

Four Points San Francisco Airport North

Hyatt Place San Francisco Downtown

 

Colorado

Aloft Denver Airport at Gateway Park

Courtyard Denver Airport at Gateway Park

DoubleTree Denver Tech Center

DoubleTree Grand Junction

Fairfield Inn & Suites Loveland

Hampton Inn Boulder/Louisville

Hampton Inn Golden – Denver West

Hampton Inn Loveland

Hilton Garden Inn Denver Cherry Creek

Hilton Garden Inn Denver Downtown

Holiday Inn and Suites Denver Airport

Holiday Inn Express Denver Airport

Home2 Suites Denver Downtown Convention Center

Renaissance Denver Downtown City Center

Residence Inn Cherry Creek

Residence Inn Denver Airport at Gateway Park

Residence Inn Loveland

The Jacquard Hotel, Autograph Collection

Tru by Hilton Denver Downtown Convention Center

 

Louisiana

Embassy Suites New Orleans

 

Massachusetts

Residence Inn Boston Back Bay/Fenway

Residence Inn Boston Framingham

Residence Inn Boston Needham

Residence Inn Boston Norwood

Residence Inn Boston/Watertown

 

Utah

Hampton Inn & Suites Ogden

 

Washington

Hilton Seattle Downtown

Moxy Seattle Downtown

Residence Inn Seattle Downtown/Convention Center

Residence Inn Pullman/WSU

 

 

  

– ### –

 

About Stonebridge Companies

Founded in 1991 by Navin C. Dimond, Stonebridge Companies is a privately owned, innovative hotel owner, operator and developer headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Its diverse portfolio of more than 60 hotels includes select-service, extended-stay, mid-scale and full-service hotels in markets throughout the U.S. For detailed information, visit www.sbcos.com. 

 

CONTACT: Maggie Mistovich
Stonebridge Companies
3039916095
[email protected]
