Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / HOTLOGIC FOOD WARMING TOTES OFFER IMMEDIATE SOLUTION TO “EATING IN” HEALTHIER & EASIER

HOTLOGIC FOOD WARMING TOTES OFFER IMMEDIATE SOLUTION TO “EATING IN” HEALTHIER & EASIER

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

Care-givers, truck drivers, medical staff, at-home families and workers can warm and cook healthy meals

Care-givers, truck drivers, medical staff, at-home families and workers can warm and cook healthy meals with HOTLOGIC.

Care-givers, truck drivers, medical staff, at-home families and workers can warm and cook healthy meals with HOTLOGIC.

GRAND HAVEN, MI, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enjoying warm, nutritious meals has always been challenging for healthcare workers, transportation specialists and caregivers. Now, with added Coronavirus-19 restrictions, including closed restaurants, eating healthier has become even more strenuous.

HOTLOGIC® food warming totes and appliances provide a healthier, more convenient way to warming and cooking food. Through its Smart Shelf heating platform, HOTLOGIC brings food to an ideal temperature and holds it there for hours without overcooking. Users can simply put food in and eat whenever they’re ready.

“The trends to ‘eating in’ have changed dramatically with recent developments … it’s no longer just a good idea, it’s mandatory. HOTLOGIC products can help people, now more than ever, to get a warm, nutritious meal wherever and whenever they’re needed.” said Bill McKendry, Chief Marketing Officer, HOTLOGIC. “Whether you are at home caring for a loved one, working a shift at the hospital or on the road delivering urgent supplies and services, HOTLOGIC evenly cooks or reheats your fresh or frozen meals, meats and vegetables—even leftovers—conveniently and without monitoring. And, best of all, our products do so without ever burning or drying out food.”

Unlike using toasters, cookers or ovens, it’s easy to use, no dials or buttons and impossible to burn food. And because it works like a slow cooker (without all the mess), HOTLOGIC warming totes and appliances provide a healthy alternative to takeout food and microwave cooking. These products are available in wall and car-plug models.

HOTLOGIC has over 5,000+ positive reviews and a 99.4 percent approval rating on Amazon and a top segment performer on HSN. HOTLOGIC comes in lunch and casserole sizes, including: the HOTLOGIC Mini (retails for $39.95) and HOTLOGIC Family Size 9X13 (retails for $59.99). Available on Amazon and heathappier.com.

Learn how consumers continue to drop the mic[rowave] to heat healthier and happier:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/p3trgq2tisniikm/HotLogic%20video.mp4?dl=0.

 

ABOUT HOTLOGIC

HOTLOGIC, is a boutique lifestyle brand located in Grand Haven, MI that manufacturers and designs food warming totes and appliances. Using a powered smart shelf with heat management platform, HOTLOGIC warms or cooks food to a perfect temperature and holds it there for up to 12 hours. Founded in 2007 by an engineerled management team, HOTLOGIC and its smart shelf are products of American ingenuity and creativity. All HOTLOGIC products are designed and developed in Grand Haven, MI and assembled by Goodwill Industries of West Michigan in Muskegon and Holland, MI.

Attachment

  • HotLogic_mini_window 
CONTACT: Kristie Burns
HOTLOGIC
(616) 268-2211
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.