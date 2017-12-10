Hotly anticipated bitcoin futures surge 21 percent on debut

NEW YORK/SYDNEY (Reuters) – Bitcoin futures jumped more than 20 percent in their eagerly anticipated U.S. debut, which backers hope will encourage wider use and legitimacy for the world’s largest cryptocurrency even as critics warn of the risk of a bubble and price collapse.
