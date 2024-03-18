EXCLUSIVE: The chairman of the House of Representatives’ new AI Task Force said his panel will likely hold hearings on artificial intelligence as Congress seeks to get ahead of the rapidly advancing technology.
“Our number one task is to, by the end of the year, issue a report that details a regulatory framework for artificial intelligence. That framework is going to have a number of different pillars. And those pillars will come out of the things that our task f
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden inner circle rallies to defense of senior aide accused of sexual harassment - March 18, 2024
- House AI Task Force chairman eyes public and private hearings as lawmakers mull regulation - March 18, 2024
- Biden admin set to finalize major gas car crackdown over warnings from automakers, energy industry - March 18, 2024