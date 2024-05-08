The chancellor of New York City Public Schools on Wednesday told lawmakers on Capitol Hill that there have been 281 antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents within his school system since Hamas launched its attack on Israel on Oct. 7, but one case troubles him the most.
David Banks made the admission to the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary and Secondary Education during a hearing titled “Confronting pervasive antisemitism in K-12 schools.”
“We’
