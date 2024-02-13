House Education and the Workforce Committee Chair Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., sent a letter to Columbia University on Monday asking for documents and information relevant to Congress’ investigation into soaring antisemitism at American college campuses that reached a fever pitch in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.
The 16-page letter, addressed to Columbia University President Dr. Minouche Shafik, Columbia Trustees Co-Chairs David Greenwald and Claire Shipman
