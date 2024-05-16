EXCLUSIVE: Republican leaders in the House and Senate sent a joint letter Thursday morning to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) demanding travel schedules, official calendars and other documents from the cabinet agency amid allegations it is involved in partisan voter registration outreach in key swing states like Michigan.
Republican Rep. Roger Williams of Texas and Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa demanded the SBA comply with congressional oversight on t
