A U.S. congressional committee has requested documents from the University of Pennsylvania regarding the school’s “abysmal” response to antisemitism on its campus, the committee said Wednesday.
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., chairwoman of the Committee on Education and the Workforce, sent a letter to the university’s leadership asking for all reports of antisemitic occurrences on campus and any documents showing disciplinary action taken by the institution since Jan. 1, 2021.
