The House Rules Committee inched a little closer to extending the life of the federal government surveillance tool known as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), after approving a two-year extension late Thursday.
While the committee approved the measure, it now goes up for debate and amendment votes, which could be followed by a vote Friday.
CONGRESS CANNOT LET FISA SECTION 702 EXPIRE
The House Rules Committee met at 7:45 p.m.
