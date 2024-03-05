The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic has subpoenaed former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to testify on May 24 about his COVID-19 nursing home policies.
“Governor Cuomo forced New York nursing homes to accept COVID-19 positive patients. Americans died,” the committee wrote in a post on X. “Accountability and honesty are non-negotiable.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
