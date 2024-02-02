House Republicans have subpoenaed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis amid allegations of misconduct, Fox News has learned.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, subpoenaed Willis as she is accused of misusing federal funds in Georgia. She is also alleged to have fired a whistleblower from her office over the same issue.

Willis has made headlines over the past two years as she has charged former President Trump with allegedly attempting to overturn the r

