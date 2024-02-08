House Education and the Workforce Committee Chair Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., sent a final warning on Wednesday for Harvard University to produce documents relevant to Congress’ investigation into rampant antisemitism on campus, threatening to issue a subpoena if the Ivy League school does not comply by a Valentine’s Day deadline.
In the letter to Harvard Corporation Senior Fellow Penny Pritzker and Interim President Dr. Alan Garber, Foxx said the committee “has sought to
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House committee threatens Harvard subpoena, accuses Ivy League school of ‘obstructing’ antisemitism probe - February 8, 2024
- GOP rep sends message to Trump prosecutor Fani Willis with cheekily named new bill - February 8, 2024
- Virginia House subcommittee unanimously kills near-total abortion ban proposal - February 8, 2024