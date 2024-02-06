The Republican-led House Rules Committee on Monday voted 8-4 to send an impeachment case against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the full chamber for a vote.
A vote on the articles of impeachment in the House – which Republicans hold by a slim margin – could come as early as Tuesday.
BORDER PATROL UNION ENDORSES CONTROVERSIAL SENATE BORDER DEAL: ‘FAR BETTER THAN THE STATUS QUO’
The resolution affirms that Mayorkas “has willfully
