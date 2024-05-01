The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic is calling for a criminal probe into the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

The demands for an investigation come after the release of an interim staff report accusing EcoHealth Alliance President Dr. Peter Daszak of funding “dangerous gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China, without sufficient oversight.”

“Overwhelming primary source documents and credible firsthand testimony gathered throughout the Select Subc

[Read Full story at source]