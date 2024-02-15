The House voted Thursday afternoon in favor of stripping the Biden administration’s authority to permit natural gas export projects in a blow to the president’s climate agenda.
In a 224-200 vote, the House approved the so-called Unlocking Domestic LNG Potential Act, with 215 Republicans and nine Democrats voting in favor.
Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, who chairs the House Energy Action Team, introduced the legislation on Feb. 1, arguing that it would ultimately over
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Dem Sen. Bob Casey slammed by GOP for shifting immigration stances: ‘Complicit in the crisis’ - February 16, 2024
- House Democrats unveil immigration, border reform plan after crisis proves to be pivotal election issue - February 16, 2024
- House Republican introduces bill to reimburse Texas the nearly $4 billion it spent to secure border - February 16, 2024