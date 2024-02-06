FIRST ON FOX – A non-partisan ethics watchdog has filed a formal complaint against a House Democrat running for re-election, calling for the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to investigate potentially “illegal” contributions from a controversial marijuana dispensary chain.
The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) submitted the complaint on Monday, alleging that Rep. Andrea Salinas’, D-Ore., 2022 campaign and her joint fundraising comm
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Conservative backlash to Israel aid bill could force Johnson to seek Democrat support again - February 6, 2024
- House Dem accused of accepting ‘illegal’ campaign donations from controversial marijuana dispensary chain - February 6, 2024
- Biden and Haley are on the ballot, but not Trump, as Nevada holds presidential primaries - February 6, 2024