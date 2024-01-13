A Washington state Democrat in a district that voted for former President Trump is under fire from Republicans for comments last year in which she said that “nobody stays up at night” because of the crisis at the southern border.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., who won her seat in an upset in 2022, was on Pod Save America in March when she made the comments about the ongoing border crisis — arguing that most Americans have other things to worry about.

&#

[Read Full story at source]