A House Democrat outspoken about his disdain for former President Donald Trump and desire to see him face criminal prosecution is giving his own legally troubled sibling a pass.
Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., a Philadelphia-area congressman who boldly declared in Jan. 2021 that “Donald Trump belongs in prison,” has avoided calling for his younger brother, Democratic state Rep. Kevin Boyle, to also face criminal prosecution despite a warrant being issued for his arrest and a dru
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House Dem who called for Trump’s arrest sympathetic to scandalous sibling - April 25, 2024
- Trump attorney, Supreme Court justice clash on whether a president who ‘ordered’ a ‘coup’ could be prosecuted - April 25, 2024
- Most voters doubt Biden’s physical, mental fitness to be president, Trump’s ability to act ethically: poll - April 25, 2024