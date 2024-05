Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., on Wednesday blasted Ireland, Spain and Norway’s decision to recognize Palestinian statehood, arguing the move sent a “message to terrorists” that “abhorrent tactics work.”

“I’ve long advocated for Palestinian self-determination and statehood, and will continue to do so,” Phillips, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote on X.

“But Spain, Norway, and Ireland’s premature recognition of a stat

[Read Full story at source]