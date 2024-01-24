House Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, is accusing the Academy Awards of sexism over the exclusion of the film “Barbie” from the Best Director category.

The congressman added a high-profile voice to the internet’s progressive-fueled outrage over director Greta Gerwig not getting a mention for the 2023 summer hit.

“Hollywood still has a big problem with women. In 2022, women made up 11% of directors (of top 250 grossing films),” Castro wrote on X.

[Read Full story at source]