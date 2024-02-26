House Democrats have found a new political cudgel for the November 2024 elections after the Alabama Supreme Court’s recent ruling triggered a stoppage to IVF treatment around the state.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), House Democrats’ campaign arm, held a press conference on Monday morning to tie House Republicans to the ruling, even as top GOP figures continue to speak out for IVF access and accuse Democrats of twisting the issue.
“House Republican
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House Democrats eye Alabama IVF ruling as path to retaking majority in November - February 26, 2024
- 2nd Dem faces recall effort in crime-ridden city after business owner endures violent robberies - February 26, 2024
- Wyoming Republican presidential contest begins, but it is not like other primaries - February 26, 2024