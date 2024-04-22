Several congressional lawmakers decried antisemitism on college campuses, particularly Columbia University, this weekend as anti-Israel protesters briefly took over a part of the Ivy League school campus, resulting in hundreds of arrests.
Amid the demonstrations that began last week, Columbia University President Dr. Nemat “Minouche” Shafik said in a statement posted Monday that she was “deeply saddened” by certain actions of agitators, who have formed an ̶
