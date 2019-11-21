U.S. House Democrats said on Thursday they ironed out some differences with the White House over a trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, and Congress could still vote on the deal – one of President Donald Trump’s top priorities – this year.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Pelosi says progress was made on USMCA in meeting with Lighthizer - November 21, 2019
- House Democrats see progress on U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, passage possible this year - November 21, 2019
- Judge rejects move to disqualify lawyer in state AGs’ challenge to T-Mobile/Sprint deal - November 21, 2019