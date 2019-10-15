Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are not currently backing a full vote of the chamber to authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, said an aide familiar with the situation.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- House Democrats will hold off on full vote authorizing impeachment probe: source - October 15, 2019
- Former congressman subpoenaed over interactions with Giuliani: WSJ - October 15, 2019
- No longer the host, Brazil still aims for key role at U.N. climate talks - October 15, 2019