Most of the House Democrats who have urged President Biden to bow out of the 2024 race are silent on whether they’d support him as the White House nominee if their calls go unheeded.
The 81-year-old leader’s disastrous debate performance two weeks ago has fueled concerns among his fellow Democrats that he may not be able to beat former President Donald Trump in November.
Reps. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., Seth Moulton, D-Mass., Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, Angie Craig, D-Minn.,
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Sacramento city attorney reportedly threatened to fine Target store for reporting theft crimes - July 9, 2024
- Fox News reporter asks White House who gets called after 8 p.m. if nuke is launched at US - July 9, 2024
- GOP-led states ask SCOTUS to temporarily block Biden’s student loan handout program - July 9, 2024