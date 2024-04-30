House Democratic leaders are vowing to shield Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., if Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., forces a vote on her motion to oust him from power.
“From the very beginning of this Congress, House Democrats have put people over politics and found bipartisan common ground with traditional Republicans in order to deliver real results. At the same time, House Democrats have aggressively pushed back against MAGA extremism. We will continue to do just that,” Ho
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- White House condemns antisemitism, violent anti-Israel anarchy at Columbia University: ‘No place in America’ - April 30, 2024
- House Dems say they’ll block Marjorie Taylor Greene from ousting Speaker Johnson - April 30, 2024
- Trump decries Columbia agitators, calls Charlottesville ‘peanuts’ compared to campus anti-Israel unrest - April 30, 2024