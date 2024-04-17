House Democrats are signaling that they are open to making a deal to help House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., keep his job if Republican rebels file a motion to oust him from leadership.
Several Democrats who spoke with Fox News Digital said they think their colleagues would insulate the Louisiana Republican if he put legislation on foreign aid on the House floor for a vote – specifically singling out Ukraine and Israel – though they all maintained that they would follow the lead of Hou
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House Dems ‘very open to a deal’ to save Johnson from losing speakership - April 17, 2024
- Arizona Gov Katie Hobbs vetoes ‘Women’s Bill of Rights,’ Ten Commandments bills: ‘Abandoning God’ - April 17, 2024
- GOP bill cracks down on ‘loophole’ allowing foreign donors to pump dark money into US elections - April 17, 2024