Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., the chairwoman of the House Education and Workforce Committee, sent a letter to Northwestern University leaders on Friday, demanding answers on an agreement reached with anti-Israel agitators.
In the letter, Foxx announces her committee has opened an investigation into the university’s “response to antisemitism and its failure to protect Jewish students.” She demands documents and communications concerning the encampment and alleged antise
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House Education Committee chair demands answers after Northwestern University caves to anti-Israel agitators - May 10, 2024
- GOP rep files impeachment articles using Dem precedent set during Trump administration - May 10, 2024
- Swing state GOP looks to go around Dem governor, put Texas-style border bill before voters - May 10, 2024