House ethics panel launches wide-ranging probe into sexual harassment claims

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives ethics committee has begun a sweeping probe into possible sexual harassment and discrimination by the chamber’s 434 lawmakers and their staff, requesting on Friday a wide range of documents from the congressional compliance office.
